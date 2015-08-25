Copper stages modest rebound after earlier rout on China woes

An employee unloads copper at a factory in Nantong, Jiangsu province, June 18, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Copper futures recovered slightly in line with other assets on Tuesday, after initially losing ground on China’s souring outlook for industrial activity.

In equity markets, bargain hunters helped Asian stocks bounce off three-year lows although Chinese shares lost over 7 percent as panic selling intensified after Monday’s rout. [MKTS/GLOB]

Oil also recovered slightly after a 6 percent drop on Monday.[O/R]

“Copper went way down last (Monday) night and today’s recovery is a bit of a bounce,” said a Sydney-based metals trader.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up $4 to $4,957 a tonne by 0740 GMT (0340 EDT), after touching six-year lows in London trading on Monday.

Shanghai Futures Exchange copper ended up 1.3percent at 38,820 yuan ($6,050.88).

Zinc rose 0.4 percent to $1,715 a tonne, while lead was little changed at $1,664 a tonne. Both contracts plumbed half-decade lows in the previous session.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index was at its lowest level since 2002, taking year-to-date losses to nearly 20 percent.

Evidence of waning demand for industrial metals was underscored on Tuesday when BHP Billiton, the world’s biggest mining house and second biggest copper producer, reported a 52 percent slump in annual profit, gutted by plunging prices for copper, iron ore, nickel and other commodities.

“In the near term, new supply under development is expected to keep the (copper) market well supplied,” BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said.