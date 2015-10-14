Copper rises on weak dollar, despite China economy fears

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper rose on Wednesday as a weaker dollar supported prices, but mounting concerns about economic growth in top consumer China kept a lid on the market.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 0.5 percent higher at $5,300, after disappointing U.S. retail and producer price data sent the dollar tumbling to a 3-1/2 week low.

The dip helped copper regain some ground, after it slid in the previous session and in early trading. A weaker currency supports prices by making dollar-denominated metals cheaper for non-U.S. buyers.

“The market has been spooked by primarily focusing on China,” said Peter Fertig of Quantitative Commodity Research. “[This gain] is a reaction to yesterday’s decline. The exchange rate plays a significant role in explaining the price movement.”

The market was also aided by news that Zambia’s copper production will fall 15 percent this year, after Glencore announced last month it will suspend operations at its Mopani Copper Mines unit for 18 months.

Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, also said it will have to rethink or delay expansion projects after lower metal prices weighed on its earnings.

Recent cutbacks have helped boost prices and sentiment by signaling the industry is adjusting to slowing demand growth in China, which accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption.

But weak data on Wednesday fanned concerns about economic growth in China, keeping a lid on the market. Chinese consumer inflation eased more than expected in September, while producer prices fell for a 43rd straight month.

The figures came a day after data showing a sharp drop in Chinese imports for September, even though copper volumes surged by a third to a 20-month high as price differentials and more shipments before a holiday in China boosted trade.

Import arbitrage could provide further support for copper in the short term, but large global supplies are likely to weigh on prices.

“There are signs of prices stabilizing and the market tightening,” said Caroline Bain of Capital Economics. “[But]copper is in quite ample supply and we’ve got that to work through.”

Among other metals, lead closed 0.9 percent up at $1,793 a tonne, while tin rose 1.3 percent to $16,100. Nickel was untraded at close but was last bid 0.1 percent up at $10,480.

Zinc dipped 0.2 percent to $1,816. The metal soared 10 percent last week, after Glencore said it will cut zinc production by 500,000 tonnes.

Aluminum closed 0.1 percent lower at $1,593, weighed by an 18 percent rise in Chinese exports in the first three quarters of the year.