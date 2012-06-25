FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Modelo shares surge on report of AB InBev purchase
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 25, 2012 / 1:59 PM / 5 years ago

Modelo shares surge on report of AB InBev purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo surged more than 11 percent on Monday after reports that Anheuser-Busch InBev is nearing a deal to buy the 50 percent of the company it does not already own.

Trading of the stock was suspended on Mexico’s IPC stock exchange in early dealings.

A deal between Modelo GMODELOC.MX, the maker of Corona beer, and the Belgian-based brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) could be clinched as early as this week, although the timing remains uncertain, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev owns a 50 percent non-controlling stake in Modelo, Mexico’s largest brewer.

Reporting by Rachel Uranga; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.