MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo GMODELOC.MX shot up on reports that beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev could announce a deal as soon as Friday to buy out the company.

Shares rose as much as 5.1 percent after Reuters reported Belgian-based Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR) was in advanced talks with family shareholders who control Modelo.

Modelo was trading up 3.57 percent at 117.390 pesos per share in afternoon trading.