MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana jumped more than 12 percent after U.S. club warehouse operator Costco Wholesale Corp announced plans to buy its 50 percent stake in the company’s Mexican units.

Costco said it would pay 10.7 billion pesos ($766.79 million) for the stake.

The jump is the shares single largest daily since May 2009.