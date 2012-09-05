Bid solid for 4-week, 11-day CMB Treasury bills

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury’s sales of $40 billion in four-week bills and $35 billion in 11-day cash management bills drew solid bids on Wednesday and general collateral repo rates remained elevated before the September 6 settlement of the week’s bill auctions.

Separately, Libor and other bank-to-bank lending rates continued to ease amid reports that the European Central Bank will announce a new government bond buying program to stem the euro zone crisis when it meets on Thursday.

General collateral repo rates remained elevated with the confluence of bill auction settlements on Thursday. Besides the four-week and 11-day bills sold on Wednesday, Treasury also $32 billion in three-month bills and $28 billion in six-month bills on Tuesday. All four of the week’s sales settle on Thursday.

“T-bill auction settlements swell again (on Thursday) with the additional $35 billion 11-day cash management bill settlement,” said Roseanne Briggen, analyst at IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.

The stopout yield for the four-week bill at 10.5 basis points was the lowest since August 7 and right where the yield was at the 11:30 a.m EDT (1530 GMT) bidding deadline.

The ratio of bids received over those accepted was 4.35, the highest since July 31 and “especially impressive considering that a $35 billion 11-day cash management bill auction” occurred simultaneously, said Thomas Simons, vice president and money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

“Now that (the) Labor Day (weekend) has passed and desks are back to full strength, bidding in this week’s bill auctions looked more robust than in recent summer weeks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Libor and Euribor bank to bank lending rates eased. The Libor three-month dollar rate eased to 0.40985 percent on Wednesday from 0.41185 percent on Tuesday, the British Bankers’ Association said.

The three-month dollar Libor/OIS spread was steady at 27 basis points, according to Reuters data. The spread expresses the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates, or Overnight Index Swap rates.

Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Wednesday amid expectations the European Central Bank could announce a bond buying program at its policy meeting this week to help combat the euro zone crisis.

Central bank sources also told Reuters on Wednesday the ECB was ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under a new program which it is expected to agree on at Thursday’s meeting of its Governing Council.

Speculation over the scope of potential European Central Bank bond purchases grew after President Mario Draghi was quoted late on Monday as saying ECB purchases of sovereign bonds with maturities of up to three years would not breach European Union rules against directly financing euro zone governments.

ECB President Mario “Draghi definitely drew a line in the sand in early August, leading the market to believe a lot of ammunition would be put into solving this crisis so that buoyed the market,” said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager at Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Now we have to see some evidence of what Draghi is talking about,” Stith said. “If the ECB doesn’t put forward some semblance of a concrete plan on Thursday, markets will be disappointed,” he said.