QE3 could push U.S. repo rates down: JPMorgan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Interest rates on U.S. repurchase agreements could dip if the Federal Reserve this week undertakes another round of quantitative easing as expected, a strategist at J.P. Morgan Securities said on Monday.

In the previous two rounds of bond purchases, known as QE1 and QE2 and under which the Fed bought $2.3 trillion in mortgage and government debt, repo rates fell, said Alex Roever, short-term interest rates strategist at J.P. Morgan Securities in New York.

“Using the past as a guide, the previous (QE1 and QE2) helped push Fed funds and repo rates lower as the demand for cash-like assets grew,” Roever said, adding “additional outright asset purchases, either alone or in conjunction with Operation Twist, would likely bias overnight rates lower although it’s difficult to gauge how much.”

By contrast, repo rates generally moved closer to interest the Fed pays on excess reserves during the Fed’s current stimulus program, dubbed “Operation Twist,” under which the central bank is selling shorter-dated Treasuries to buy longer-dated debt in an effort to lower longer-term rates like those on mortgages, Roever said.

The rate on repos secured by Treasuries rose to 0.30 basis points on Monday from 0.28 percent late Friday. Repo rates have generally been trending higher since touching a recent low of 0.03 percent over a year ago.

Many analysts expect the Fed to announce another round of quantitative easing, or QE3, at the conclusion of its next policy meeting September 12-13. Those expectations were bolstered by government data on Friday showing tepid U.S. jobs growth in August.

Lower rates are not guaranteed however if the Fed does undertake QE3, Roever said.

“Market conditions have changed since QE2 and it is possible that fed funds and repo will not respond to the same degree as before,” he said, citing declining reserves attributable to foreign banks and options for U.S. banks in terms of funding outside of money markets.

While repo rates rose on Monday, the spread on two-year interest rate swaps over Treasuries continued to contract to the narrowest in 16 months. The spread on Monday narrowed to 15 basis points, the smallest since late April 2011, from 15.25 basis points late Friday.

Demand for safe-haven, shorter-dated assets was evident in an auction of $28 billion of U.S. 26-week Treasury bills on Monday. The auction was done at a high rate of 0.13 percent, which was the lowest since a similar auction in the first week of June.

The Treasury on Monday also auctioned $32 billion of 13-week bills at a high rate of 0.1 percent, matching the high rate in a similar sale last week.