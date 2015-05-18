FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. money funds cut Fed reverse repos holdings in April: JPMorgan
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
May 18, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. money funds cut Fed reverse repos holdings in April: JPMorgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. prime money market funds slashed their usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase agreements in April from March on increased short-term debt supply issued by banks and Wall Street dealers, J.P. Morgan Securities analysts said on Monday.

Prime money funds reduced their holdings of the Fed’s reverse repos by $148 billion or 86 percent to $24 billion in April versus March, they said.

They said in a research note these funds that can invest in riskier non-Treasury debt have used the central bank’s program to compensate for a drop in private debt supply at quarter-end when banks and dealers shrink their balance sheets.

The Fed’s reverse repo, or RRP, facility is aimed to achieve its interest rate goal when it begins raising rates

Meanwhile, prime funds raised their holdings of bank paper by $76 billion in April to $1.083 trillion, J.P. Morgan said.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.