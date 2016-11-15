FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Traders see higher chances of U.S. rate hikes after data
November 15, 2016 / 2:21 PM / 9 months ago

Traders see higher chances of U.S. rate hikes after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington September 16 2015.Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Surprisingly strong data on U.S. retail sales in October raised traders' expectations the Federal Reserve would raise short-term U.S. interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, according to the interest rate futures market on Tuesday.

Federal funds futures for December delivery implied traders saw about a 91 percent chance the U.S. central bank would increase the target range on its policy rate by a quarter point to 0.50-0.75 percent next month, up from 86 percent late on Monday, CME Group's FedWatch program showed at 8:55 ET (1355 GMT).

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
