Fed buys $21.9 billion mortgage bonds, sells $1.8 billion
September 27, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Fed buys $21.9 billion mortgage bonds, sells $1.8 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $21.9 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from September 20 to 26, more than the $19.45 billion it bought in the prior week, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The U.S. central bank sold $1.8 billion in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), compared with the $1.95 billion sold the previous week, the New York Fed said on its website.

On September 14, the Fed began a $40 billion monthly increase in MBS purchases, which was its third round of large-scale bond purchases known as QE3 in an attempt to support the housing recovery and boost overall economic growth.

Since October 2011, the Fed has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it holds to reinvest in agency MBS, which was an earlier move to help the housing market.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

