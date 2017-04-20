FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
U.S. Fed buys $6.4 billion of mortgage bonds, sells $1 billion
#Big Story 10
April 20, 2017 / 6:31 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. Fed buys $6.4 billion of mortgage bonds, sells $1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $6.421 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, compared with $4.441 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments

on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $1 billion in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae,

Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.

