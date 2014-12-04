FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed buys $4 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none
December 4, 2014

U.S. Fed buys $4 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $4.021 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, compared with $6.701 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments

on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB,

Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae,

in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.

New York Treasury Desk +1-646-223-6300

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
