Fed buys $4.5 billion of mortgage bonds, sells $100 million
July 16, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Fed buys $4.5 billion of mortgage bonds, sells $100 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $4.545 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week from July 9 to July 15, compared with $5.249 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $100 million in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.

