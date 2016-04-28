FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed buys $8 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none
April 28, 2016 / 6:36 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed buys $8 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington in Washington December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $7.96 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from Apr. 21 to Apr. 27, compared with $7.407 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments

on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB,

Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae,

in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.

