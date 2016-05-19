U.S. Fed buys $7.5 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none

A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo - RTX2BXOZ

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $7.546 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week from May. 12 to May. 18, compared with $7.677 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold $300 million the prior week.