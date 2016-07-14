FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed buys $7 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none
July 14, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. Fed buys $7 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Federal Reserve in Washington, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $7.029 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week from Jul. 7 to Jul. 13, compared with $7.311 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae,

Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.

