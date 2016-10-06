FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fed buys $10.9 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none
October 6, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Fed buys $10.9 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, DC, U.S. on March 16, 2016.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $10.901 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from Sep. 29 to Oct. 5, compared with $11.225 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae,

in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.

