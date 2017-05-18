FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed buys $6.1 billion of mortgage bonds, sells $200 million
May 18, 2017 / 6:08 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Fed buys $6.1 billion of mortgage bonds, sells $200 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve bought $6.058 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities in the week

from May. 11 to May. 17, compared with $7.139 billion purchased the previous week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

In a move to help the housing market begun in October 2011, the U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments

on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.

The New York Fed said on its website the Fed sold $200 million in mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB,

Freddie Mac FMCC.OB or the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae,

in the latest week. It sold none the prior week.

