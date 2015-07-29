U.S. municipal bond investors stash cash ahead of expected rate rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in U.S. municipal bonds are sitting on more cash than they have in years, in part because they’re wary of the $3.7 trillion market at a time when interest rates are expected to rise.

Levels of cash in some portfolios are higher than they have been for at least the past few years, according to interviews with managers from 10 different firms of varying sizes.

And cash has grown to record levels over the last decade in the open-end muni mutual funds tracked by investment research firm Morningstar, according to data the firm provided to Reuters.

Between March 2014 and March 2015, cash rose by $6.2 billion to $31.9 billion, the biggest such jump in at least 10 years. In 2005, it was at only $8.9 billion. Cash is now at 5.5 percent of holdings, almost double the 3 percent 10 years ago. The data do not include closed-end funds.

The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to point to a growing U.S. economy and stronger job market as it sets the stage for a possible interest rate hike in September.

“A lot of my investors who’ve been with me for a long time know that it can be very painful when rates go higher,” said Michael Pepe at JHS Capital Advisors, who focuses on municipal investments. “They’d rather earn nothing than lose 10, 20, 30 percent.”

Feeding the flows of cash are seasonally strong summer bond calls, coupon payments and maturities. Some investors are not reinvesting, whether by choice or because there is not enough supply to meet demand.

Bond investors are especially sensitive to the risk of rising interest rates, as prices of bonds they already own generally fall when rates rise. Investors on the sidelines say they are ready to jump back in but they will wait until bond prices decline.

CREDIT SHOCKS

Several factors have led investors to hesitate. They do not know how far or how fast yields on longer-term bonds could rise in response to a Fed hike of short-term rates. They have also had credit shocks with negative headlines out of Puerto Rico and Chicago. And global factors, including China’s stock market slump, have triggered global markets’ volatility that has even spooked investors in some safe-haven securities.

At BlackRock, portfolios are at 5 or 6 percent cash, compared with 2 percent on average normally, said Peter Hayes, head of BlackRock’s municipal bond group.

“Our time horizon on that cash isn’t very long. We don’t advocate for sitting on cash for a long period of time,” Hayes said.

In June alone, investors received $56.6 billion through current and advanced refundings and maturing bonds and notes, according to Interactive Data’s MuniView.

JHS Capital Advisors’ clients are usually almost fully invested, Pepe said. But currently, they have on average 30 percent allocated to cash and some are as high as 40 percent, the highest levels ever.

Muni investors are not alone in increasing their cash levels. According to a July Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of global fund managers for all asset classes, cash levels have soared to 5.5 percent, the most since December 2008.

Some muni investors are reluctant to jump back in. Burt Mulford of Eagle Asset Management said June didn’t see as much reinvestment as usual.

“The challenge for the retail investor ... is finding the bond to replace the bond that just got called,” he said, because yields are now so low.

Eagle has about 5 percent cash currently - down slightly from a month ago but much higher than its average 1 percent cash position, Mulford said. The last time it was as high was the summer of 2013, during the so-called “taper tantrum,” when bonds sold off, driving up yields, after the Fed began curtailing its bond buying.

The hefty cash levels are just one indicator that the muni market is in the doldrums. Returns so far this year have been tepid at 0.69 percent, according to the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Index, and investors have pulled money out of municipal bond funds for 11 of the past 12 weeks.

Though the cash buildup is prompted partly by fear, it also positions the market for a lift because investors will be liquid enough to jump back in when valuations improve.

“If you do get some of that scare, a dislocation in the market, we have the dry powder to redeploy,” said Julio Bonilla, portfolio manager at Schroders. “Every portfolio manager out there right now is very focused on maintaining some form of liquidity.”

That could mean a better second half of 2015 for munis.

“We are definitely more optimistic for the second half of 2015,” said Eagle’s Mulford. “The trend is gradually turning around.”

Dawn Daggy-Mangerson, director of McDonnell Investment Management’s municipal portfolio team, said the firm had studied muni performance every time the Fed began a cycle of interest rate rises in the past 25 years. In all four instances - 1994, 1997, 1999 and 2004 - munis showed positive returns of about 5 percent or more annualized for two years after the hikes.

“It’s expensive to sit in cash,” she said. “And people have been wrong about rising rates for the last couple of years. The longer you’re wrong, the more it’s going to hurt you.”