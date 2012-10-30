U.S. spot gas mixed in wake of Hurricane Sandy, Hub edges higher

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. spot natural gas prices traded mixed on Tuesday, with many key trading hubs, including benchmark Henry Hub gas in Louisiana, edging higher despite devastating demand destruction by Hurricane Sandy.

Sandy left more than 8 million customers without power along the East Coast after coming ashore in New Jersey late on Monday. The storm also forced the closure of financial markets, including the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange, due to flooding in New York City.

East Coast prices showed some of the day’s only losses.

Traders said downed power lines from the storm should keep regional demand weak for at least the next few days. Some estimated that up to 1 billion cubic feet of daily demand for gas used to generate electricity could be lost because of the power outages.

Several nuclear power plants in the storm’s path had shut or had been slowed due to flood waters. Traders said the outages could shift some power generation demand to gas, partly offsetting the load lost from storm power outages.

Nuclear outages totaled about 32,000 megawatts, or 32 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 27,300 MW out on Monday, 19,400 MW out a year ago, and a five-year outage rate of about 23,300 MW.

Williams (WMB.N) said its Transco gas pipeline system in the Northeast that delivers gas into New York City was operating without any significant issues after Sandy, though there were some “minor communication outages” at some metering facilities.

Gas for Wednesday delivery at the nation’s benchmark Henry Hub rose 2 cents on average to $3.42 per million British thermal units, after also rising 2 cents on Monday for gas delivered on Tuesday.

Just over a week ago, Hub cash price rose to $3.49, the highest price since early December, according to Reuters data.

Tuesday’s average price remained above the October monthly index of $3.03, but was below the year-ago price of $3.66.

Late deals eased to 30 cents under the new front-month December gas futures contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, from deals done late Monday at a 2-cent discount to the November contract.

In electronic trade on NYMEX, the front-month contract traded late down about 12 cents, or more than 3 percent, at $3.685, after climbing as high as $3.82, its highest price since November 2011.

In major consumer markets, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate slid 8 cents on the slack demand to $3.49, while Chicago gas was 14 cents higher on the day at $3.99.

The National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above-normal temperatures across more than the western half of the nation and normal readings for most of the rest of the country.

RECORD INVENTORIES

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration last week showed domestic natural gas inventories rose the previous week by 67 billion cubic feet to 3.843 trillion, a record high for this time of year and just 9 bcf shy of the all-time peak of 3.852 tcf hit last November.

While a huge inventory overhang peaked in late March at nearly 900 bcf, it has been cut by 83 percent. But storage is still 91 percent full and already well above the average peak for the year of 3.7 tcf, typically hit in early November.

Current estimates by some traders and analysts show stocks peaking at about 3.925 tcf before winter withdrawals begin.

Early injection estimates for this week’s EIA report range from 63 bcf to 72 bcf, which would easily drive stocks to new highs. This week’s report is so far expected to be released as usual on Thursday despite the EIA delaying other reports this week due to the storm.