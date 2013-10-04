FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE index turn negative; services PMI at weakest in over four years
#Business News
October 4, 2013 / 5:30 AM / in 4 years

India's NSE index turn negative; services PMI at weakest in over four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee demonstrates a mobile phone to customers at an electronics store in New Delhi September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s NSE index turn negative after earlier rising as much as 0.66 percent after activity at Indian services companies shrank at their fastest pace in more than four years last month, a survey showed on Friday.

The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by Markit, slipped from 47.6 in August to 44.6 in September, its weakest since April 2009.

The NSE index .NSEI is down 0.4 percent, while the benchmark index .BSESN is down 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair

