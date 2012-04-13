Natgas futures end down, 10-year low for nearby

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Natural gas futures ended slightly lower on Friday as mild weather forecasts and worries about record-high supplies drove the front-month contract to its fifth straight 10-year low early in the session.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 0.2 cent at $1.981 per million British thermal units after slipping early to $1.959, the lowest for the nearby contract since January 2002.

The nearby contract lost 5 percent this week and is down some 7 percent so far this month. That follows a 19 percent slide in March in its biggest monthly drop since August 2010,

“The rig count decline was bullish again, but the market is in wait-and-see mode,” a New York-based analyst said, referring to Baker Hughes data showing that the gas-directed rig count has fallen in 13 of the last 14 weeks to its lowest in 10 years, which should have provided some support to prices.

But despite a 33-percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last six months, traders noted it has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows, which are still estimated to be at or near record highs, primarily due to strong output from shale.

With storage also at an all-time peak for this time of year despite a slightly supportive government report on Thursday, most traders expect prices to continue to erode, at least until hotter temperatures boost demand by forcing homeowners and businesses to crank up their air conditioners.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above or much-above normal for the next week, particularly in the New York area where daytime highs at times will climb well above 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).

THE BIG PROBLEM FOR PRICES: STORAGE

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but this year storage injections started a couple of weeks early.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on Thursday showed total gas in storage rose last week by 8 billion cubic feet to 2.487 trillion cubic feet.

It was the fourth consecutive weekly build of the injection season but fell well short of forecasts for a rise of 25 bcf in a Reuters poll of analysts and traders.

While the build was seen as slightly supportive after weeks of mostly bearish data on inventories, production and drilling, it left the surplus to the five-year average at more than 900 bcf, or 59 percent, still a long way from eliminating a huge overhang that could pressure prices through most of this year.

Storage ended March at 2.480 tcf, about 60 percent, or 930 bcf, above normal and well above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.

That’s a huge cushion that could easily cover any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Early injection estimates for next week’s EIA report range from 19 bcf to 41 bcf versus last year’s adjusted build of 42 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 26 bcf.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average pace, inventories would top out at 4.595 tcf, or about 12 percent above peak estimated capacity of about 4.1 tcf.

That could tank prices later in the injection season if storage caverns fill up and force more gas into a well-supplied market.

HIGH PRODUCTION

Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count slid by 23 this week to 624, its lowest since mid-April 2002 when there were 613 rigs operating.

The nearly steady drop in dry gas drilling has stirred expectations that low prices were finally forcing producers to slow record gas output.

(Graphic on rigs vs prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

EIA expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 bcf per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily.

EIA also forecast a significant 4.3 percent gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas, but it was not expected to be enough to significantly tighten an oversupplied gas market.

Even though production is expected to slow later this year as low prices hit plans for new drilling, rising output from shale has kept output growing.

Analysts say any slowdown in dry gas production could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling for shale oil and shale liquids still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.