Natgas futures end down 5 percent after Centaurus news

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures, off early on moderate weather forecasts and profit-taking after a three-day rally, ended down sharply on Wednesday amid pressure from news that a huge natural gas hedge fund would close.

Gas prices were down most of the day, but sold off sharply late in the session after news that John Arnold was closing his Centaurus Energy Master Fund.

While technicals turned bullish on Friday when front-month futures closed above the 40-day moving average, chart traders agreed the market was overbought and due a pullback after a 16-percent gain in the prior three sessions.

Talk of more supply cuts by producers backed some of the recent buying. A government report on Monday that showed gross gas production slipped in February also lent support, viewed as a possible sign that a steep decline in gas drilling this year was finally slowing record output.

Utility switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate electricity has also given a huge boost to gas-fired power loads and helped tighten the market.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 11.8 cents, or 5 percent, at $2.253 per million British thermal units.

The nearby contract, which hit a 10-year low of $1.902 two weeks ago, peaked on Tuesday at $2.385, its highest since mid-March. (Front-month graphic: link.reuters.com/bag97s )

“The market is viewing the fact that Centaurus is a big player and they are going to have to liquidate,” Energy Management Institute’s Dominick Chirichella said.

But he added: “Natgas was due for a correction anyway. I think it is an overreaction -- if they announced this today, they probably already closed the vast majority of their positions.”

MDA EarthSat expects much-above-normal temperatures in the South and Midwest this week, but readings for most of the country were expected to moderate to normal or slightly below by late next week. That could slow demand, traders say.

Many traders remain skeptical of the upside with inventories and production still at or near all-time highs.

PRODUCTION FINALLY SLOWING?

The near steady drop in dry gas drilling -- the Baker Hughes gas rig count is down 35 percent since peaking at 936 in October -- has raised expectations that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Several producers have said they will cut spending on dry gas plays or shut in some output due to low prices, but so far the reductions have not significantly slowed pipeline flows.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Monday showed gross gas production in February fell 420 million cubic feet per day, or 0.6 percent, from January’s record high.

While it was only the second monthly output decline in the last 12 months, it stirred talk that domestic production might finally have peaked and was poised for a further slowdown.

But some analysts say any material cut in dry gas output may be a long time coming, noting the shift in drilling to higher-value shale oil and shale liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

STORAGE STILL A PROBLEM FOR BULLS

EIA data on Thursday is expected to show domestic gas inventories rose last week by 31 billion cubic feet, according to a Reuters poll of traders and analysts.

While the build would trim both the surplus to last year and the five-year average, it would leave the overhang at about 850 bcf, or 50 percent, a huge cushion that could help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related cuts in supply this year.

The inventory surplus to the five-year average peaked at 934 bcf, or 60 percent, in late March.

EIA’s storage report last week showed gas inventories for the week ended April 20 climbed to 2.548 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s )

Concerns persist that the inventory glut will drive prices to new lows this spring as seasonal weather demand fades. More pressure is possible this summer as storage caverns fill and force more gas into an over-supplied market.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.

TIGHTER MARKET

While cheap gas has tightened the supply-demand balance this year as manufacturers use more of the fuel and utilities switch to gas from pricier coal, most analysts agree it will be difficult for prices to move higher until production shows more signs of slowing.

Government data shows first-quarter electric power demand jumped nearly 5 bcf per day, or 27 percent, above the same year-ago period, even as overall gas use fell due to a mild winter.

Some analysts estimate that increased demand from switching could climb to as much as 8 bcf per day versus last year and put a serious dent in an oversupplied gas market.

Demand from the industrial sector is estimated to be up as much as 1 bcf per day this year.