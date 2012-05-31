Natgas futures down for fifth day ahead of EIAs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Natural gas futures slid for a fifth straight session early on Thursday, pressured by moderating weather forecasts that should curb cooling demand as players awaited weekly inventory data.

Strong utility demand has driven weekly storage builds to come in below average in six of the last seven weeks, and should do so again in Thursday’s report after warm weather made its way into consuming regions of the nation last week.

Most traders and analysts expect natural gas inventories rose by about 70 billion cubic feet last week, a Reuters poll showed, well below the year-ago adjusted build of 89 bcf and the five-year average build for that week of 100 bcf.

The Energy Information Administration’s gas storage report will be issued at its usual time of 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), unaffected by the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.

Front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.398 per million British thermal units in early trade, down 2 cents, or about 1 percent.

The nearby contract fell nearly 12 percent in the biggest four-day drop in more than four months.

The front month hit a 3-1/2-month high of $2.759 just over a week ago, with most traders noting the rise removed gas from favor over coal for power generation.

But since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 twice in late April, nearby futures are still up about 26 percent on signs that record production is finally slowing and demand is picking up as more electric utilities switched from coal to gas.

In the cash market, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub in Louisiana was heard early at $2.34 on volume near 596 million cubic feet, down 5 cents from Wednesday’s $2.39 average.

Early Hub cash deals were also done at a 7-cent discount to the front-month contract, easing from deals done late Wednesday at a 1-cent premium.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate was heard early near $2.47 on volume near 274 mmcf, down 12 cents from Wednesday’s average of $2.59.

STORAGE STILL AT RECORD

EIA data last week showed domestic gas inventories rose 77 bcf to 2.744 trillion cubic feet.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year to 750 bcf, or 38 percent, and cut the excess versus the five-year average to 753 bcf, or also 38 percent.

The surplus to last year has dropped 15 percent from late-March highs, but stocks remain at record highs for this time of year. Concerns remain that the glut will drive prices lower this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year will have to be cut by at least another 500 bcf to avoid breaching the government’s 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record high of 3.852 tcf.

PRODUCTION NEAR RECORD

Despite declines in dry gas drilling and planned output cuts by several key producers, gas production is still flowing at near-record highs.

Announced cuts so far have slowed output by less than 1 bcf per day, or just a little over 1 percent, not enough to make a real dent in a seriously oversupplied gas market.

Baker Hughes data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell by six to a 10-year low of 594. The near 37 percent drop in dry gas drilling since peaking at 936 in October has stirred talk that producers were finally getting serious about stemming the flood of supplies.

But the shift away from dry gas to higher-value shale oil and shale gas liquid plays still produces plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. That has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service’s six- to 10-day outlook issued on Wednesday called for above-normal readings for much of the mid-Continent and normal or below-normal readings on the coasts.

But some private forecasters, including MDA EarthSat, were calling for cooler weather in the Midwest to Northeast over the one- to five-day and six- to 10-day periods.

Nuclear power plant outages were running at about 17,700 megawatts, or 18 percent, on Thursday, down from about 20,400 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of about 14,300 MW.