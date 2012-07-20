U.S. natural gas futures end up, front hits 6-1/2-month high

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Friday for a third straight session, with bullish weekly inventory data and still-warm forecasts for the Northeast and Midwest driving the front-month contract to a fresh 6-1/2-month high.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 8.2 cents, or 2.7 percent, at $3.081 per million British thermal units after climbing late to $3.084, its highest since early January.

“We’ve got forecasts for warmer than normal temperatures for the next two weeks, and we continue to see a constructive trend in storage (declining surplus),” Citi Futures Perspective analyst Tim Evans told Reuters.

The nearby futures contract has gained 10 percent in the last three sessions, its biggest three-day run up in a month.

Relative strength up front from the recent heat narrowed spreads to winter months for a fifth day.

The December premium to August ended at 37 cents, down 0.9 cent from Thursday and just above the prominent low of 36.8 cents hit in June 2011. That spread has lost a whopping 30 percent in the last five sessions.

Chart watchers, noting the front month closed above $3 for the first time since early January, said it could set the stage for more upside, particularly if widespread heat continues.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to warm to above normal next week, with highs again testing the 90 degree Fahrenheit level.

Record or near-record heat this week in both regions helped drive front month futures up sharply.

Traders agreed Thursday’s government inventory report was also supporting prices, noting the 28 billion cubic feet weekly build came in below the Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf and well below gains seen last year and in the five-year average.

Strong utility demand for gas, primarily due to coal-to-gas switching, has slowed inventory builds to below average for 12 straight weeks and helped pull a record inventory surplus to year-ago down 38 percent from late-March highs.

It has also helped rally gas prices more than 50 percent since they sank to a 10-year low of $1.90 back in April.

But many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting peak summer heat will be over in a few weeks and inventories and production are still hovering at or near record highs.

Some also caution that as gas prices push above the $3 mark, many utilities that switched this year from coal to cheaper gas to generate power could move back to coal. The NYMEX eastern coal premium to natural gas on Friday slipped below $1 per mmBtu for the first time in more than a year.

BELOW-AVERAGE BUILDS

Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 17 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed that total domestic gas inventories climbed last week to 3.163 trillion cubic feet, about 77 percent full and a level not normally reached until mid-September.

The weekly build trimmed the surplus to last year by 39 bcf to 509 bcf, or 19 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 46 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 470 bcf, or 17 percent.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.

The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 260 bcf to avoid breaching the government’s 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.

Early injection estimates for next week’s EIA report range from 21 bcf to 50 bcf versus last year’s build of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 61 bcf.

STILL-HIGH PRODUCTION

While traders said U.S. gas production has slowed slightly this year, they note that output is still flowing at near an all-time peak despite a steady decline in dry gas drilling.

Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by four to 518, the eighth decline in nine weeks and the lowest count since August 1999.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

A 45 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.

Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.

Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the second week, dropping two to 1,164. But the horizontal count is still not far below the all-time high of 1,193 hit nine weeks ago.

The shift to more horizontal drilling has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output.