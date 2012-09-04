U.S. natgas futures rise 2 percent, end higher for 4th day

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose nearly 2 percent on Tuesday, up for a fourth straight session along with stronger cash gas as industrial demand returned after the long U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend.

The front month contract gained more than 8 percent in the past four trading days after Hurricane Isaac shut in more than 70 percent of offshore natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico at the peak of outages.

“As the market recovers from the impact of Hurricane Isaac many traders and investors are starting to look at the fact that even with only preemptive shut-ins there is still an impact on supply as well as the weekly inventory levels,” said Energy Management Institutes’ Dominick Chirichella.

But with the offshore production picture improved by Tuesday and milder autumn weather on tap for consuming regions of the nation in the coming weeks, most traders expect limited upside.

Isaac came ashore early last week in southeastern Louisiana. On Tuesday a government report showed 29 percent, or 1.309 billion cubic feet per day, of offshore U.S. natural gas production was still offline from the storm.

There were few reports of damage to facilities from the low-level Category 1 storm.

Some traders said strong nuclear outages could help support prices in the coming weeks, but most expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation.

Front-month October natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5.5 cents, or 1.96 percent, to settle at $2.54 per mmBtu, trading between $2.762 and $2.888. Prices stalled right near the 40-day moving average of $2.883.

The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December.

Other months ended higher as well, with the November contract rising 3.7 cents to finish at $3, and winter months gaining about 2 cents each.

NYMEX floor trading was closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

In the cash market, gas bound for Henry Hub rose 9 cents to $2.81, with late deals firming to 7 cents over the front month, from a 2-cent discount late Friday.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate rose 21 cents to $2.98.

The National Weather Service’s six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for mostly normal temperatures in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest and along the West Coast, and above-normal readings in other parts of the West.

On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 9,700 megawatts, or 10 percent of U.S. capacity on Tuesday, up from 9,600 MW out on Friday and 6,400 MW out as a five-year average, but just under the 9,800 MW out a year ago.

STORAGE STILL BLOATED

Last week’s gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose the previous week by 66 billion cubic feet to 3.374 trillion cubic feet.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

The build came in above expectations for a 61-bcf gain, as well as last year’s rise of 60 bcf and a five-year average gain of 62 bcf for that week. It was the first time in 18 weeks the stock build exceeded the seasonal norm.

While a huge inventory surplus has been cut in half, storage remains at record highs for this time of year.

At 82 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until late September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further supply disruptions from storms.

There are still concerns that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows if stocks climb to levels that test the government’s 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.

Most traders expect shut-ins from Isaac to curb this week’s injection, with early estimates for this week’s EIA report ranging from 22 bcf to 53 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 62 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf.

DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW

The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by 13 last week to a 13-year low of 473, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

(Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

The count slid for the 13th time in 15 weeks. The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing.