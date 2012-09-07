Glitch halts electronic NYMEX natural gas for one hour

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Mercantile Exchange halted electronic U.S. natural gas trade for nearly one hour on Friday due to a technical problem, the second glitch this year to roil trade on the world’s biggest energy exchange.

Activity was halted at 10:04 a.m. EDT (1404 GMT) and resumed at 11:00 a.m. There was a 15 minute pre-open session to allow traders to re-enter orders, NYMEX parent CME Group (CME.O) said, adding that it had canceled some futures orders but no trades.

Orders placed to be executed by the close of business, called good ‘til date or “GTD” orders were canceled, a source at the CME said. Good ‘til canceled orders, which do not have a set time to be implemented, remained working.

NYMEX floor trading and clearing through ClearPort remained open and unaffected, and the CME did not provide specific details on the nature of the technical problem.

“They were making markets here on the floor, but (electronic trade platform) Globex was down for about an hour. There was no chaos. It was pretty calm and collected,” a trader on the NYMEX floor said.

Front-month October natural gas futures on NYMEX last traded down 8 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $2.696 per mmBtu just prior to 10 a.m. EDT. Gas futures traded steady at around $2.696 when it reopened, and players said the interruption would have been worse if it had occurred in the midst of a big market move.

“If we had been down 30 cents and it was plummeting then that would have been a greater cause for concern,” said Gene McGillian, analyst for Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

“But the fact is, we are right in the middle of our trading band for the past couple of weeks.”

Trade interruptions are rare and generally distress traders but leave little lasting impact.

However, a technical problem that stopped NYMEX trading of U.S. oil and refined products futures on February 13 roiled trade ahead of the market close -- one of the busiest periods of daily trade -- causing what some traders called one of the most disruptive glitches since the launch of the parallel electronic trading system about six years ago.

The issue that upset Friday’s natural gas trade was not the same as the problem that hit oil trading earlier this year, the CME said.

“We are always trying to improve our system, but it was an unrelated issue (to Feb) and we had the market back up within the hour,” said CME spokesman Damon Leavell.

“It will take time to determine whether there are any issues that we could have foreseen and how we ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

Natural gas trading continued on rival Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) during the NYMEX outage, traders said.

“With ICE still trading I think that took the real risk factor out of the equation,” said one Southern-based gas trader.