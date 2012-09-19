U.S. natgas futures off for fifth day, weather slows demand

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures lost ground on Wednesday for a fifth straight session as concerns about mild U.S. weather forecasts and slowing demand more than offset early technical buying after a string of recent losses.

With summer heat winding down and inventories and production still running at or near record highs for this time of year, few traders expect much upside in prices, at least until cooler temperatures stir more heating demand.

“The market is eyeing the shoulder season and the likelihood of higher storage builds in coming weeks. The weather is not cold enough yet to spur heating demand,” said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 1.1 cents at $2.762 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.737 and $2.855. The nearby contract has lost 9.8 percent in the last five sessions, its biggest five-day decline in 3-1/2 months.

Relative weakness up front widened spreads to winter months for a sixth day, with the January futures premium to October inching up 0.6 cent to close at 62.6 cents, its widest in six weeks. That spread has shot up about 37 percent since settling at 45.8 cents early last week, its narrowest since June 2011.

Technical traders noted prices bounced early from an oversold condition following a 9.5 percent slide in the previous four sessions, but concerns about fading weather demand brought out the sellers.

Nuclear plant outages, running well above year-ago levels, usually give gas demand from electric utilities a boost, but traders said overall power loads have slowed as milder late-summer weather curtails air-conditioning use.

“This is no-load type of weather, so nuclear outages are not a big driver right now,” Summit Energy’s Bickel said.

In addition, Central Appalachian coal prices this week have traded at their lowest in more than two years, sinking to the gas price equivalent of just above $2 per mmBtu.

That has stirred concerns that some utilities that have been burning cheaper gas to generate power could switch back to coal. Loss of that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all summer, could force more gas into a well-supplied market.

STORAGE BUILDS PICKING UP

Weekly storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm in 19 of the last 20 weeks, but that was expected to change soon.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect inventories to have gained 64 billion cubic feet in Thursday’s U.S. Energy Information Administration storage report.

Stocks rose an adjusted 89 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 73 bcf.

While record heat this summer helped trim a huge storage surplus to last year by more than 60 percent from its late-March peak near 900 bcf, traders noted that autumn injections are now poised to pick up as weather demand fades.

EIA data last week showed that domestic gas inventories for the week ended September 7 climbed to 3.429 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

At 81 percent full, stocks are hovering at levels not normally reached until the first week of October and still offer a huge cushion that can help offset any spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.

Concerns remain that the inventory overhang will pressure prices this autumn if storage caverns fill to near capacity and back more natural gas onto the market.

RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH

Drilling for natural gas has been in a nearly steady decline for the last 11 months, with the gas-directed rig count falling to a 13-year low, but so far output shows few signs of slowing.

While pure gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The EIA expects marketed gas production in 2012 to hit a record for a second straight year, climbing 4 percent from 2011 levels to 68.86 bcf per day.