U.S. natgas futures end up, first gain in six sessions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Thursday for the first time in six sessions, backed by technical buying and short covering, despite concerns about mild U.S. weather forecasts and slowing demand.

Most traders viewed Thursday’s 67 billion cubic feet weekly inventory build as neutral, noting it was above the Reuters poll estimate of 64 bcf but below last year’s gain of 89 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 73 bcf.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total gas inventories climbed last week to 3.496 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year.

“We had a decent slide, and I think today was just a little technical rebound,” said Kyle Cooper, managing partner at IAF Advisors in Houston.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 3.5 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $2.797 per million British thermal units after seesawing between $2.767 and $2.821 after the report.

Cooper said prices seemed trapped in a range between $2.70 and $3, noting the absolute level of storage may be bearish but the inventory surplus continues to dwindle at a decent pace.

Front-month gas had been in a steady downtrend for the last week as air conditioning demand tapered off, shedding nearly 10 percent in the previous five sessions in its biggest five-day decline in 3-1/2 months.

But technical traders noted that futures-only open interest, the number of long or shorts outstanding, has dropped 45,000 lots, or 4 percent, in the last four losing sessions, indicating long liquidation, not new selling, may be driving the downside.

Most traders expect any upside in prices to be difficult to sustain until cooler temperatures stir more heating load, particularly with summer heat winding down and production also running at or near record highs.

While nuclear plant outages remain well above year-ago and could give gas demand from electric utilities a boost, traders said overall power loads have slowed with milder temperatures, partly offsetting the need to replace any temporary loss in generation.

In addition, Central Appalachian coal prices this week are hovering near two-year lows, sinking to the gas price equivalent of just above $2 per mmBtu.

That has stirred concerns that some utilities that have been burning cheaper gas to generate power could switch back to coal. Loss of that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all summer, could force more gas into a well-supplied market.

Most analysts agree gas prices need to stay well below $3 this autumn in order to underpin switching demand.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to vary on either side of normal for the next two weeks. Traders said readings in the high 60s or low 70s Fahrenheit were not likely to generate much load.

STORAGE BUILDS PICK UP, SURPLUS SHRINKS

The weekly build cut the surplus relative to last year by 22 bcf to 320 bcf, or 10 percent above the same week in 2011. It also shaved 6 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 278 bcf, or 9 percent.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Record heat this summer has kept weekly storage builds below the seasonal norm in 20 of the last 21 weeks and helped trim a huge storage surplus to last year by more about 64 percent from its late-March peak near 900 bcf.

But total stocks are hovering at a level not normally reached until the second week of October, offering a huge cushion that can help offset any spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.

Traders noted that autumn injections are now poised to pick up as weather loads fade, with early injection estimates for next week’s EIA report ranging from 72 bcf to 83 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 104 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 76 bcf.

Concerns remain that the inventory overhang will pressure prices this autumn if storage caverns fill to near capacity and back more natural gas into a well-supplied market.

RIGS DECLINE, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH

Traders also were awaiting the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday.

Drilling for natural gas has been in a nearly steady decline for the last 11 months, with the gas-directed rig count falling to a 13-year low, but so far output shows few signs of slowing.

While pure gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The EIA expects marketed gas production in 2012 to hit a record for a second straight year, climbing 4 percent from 2011 levels to 68.86 bcf per day.

(Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)