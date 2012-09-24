U.S. natgas futures end down, first loss in 3 sessions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Monday for the first time in three sessions, as record high supplies, mild weather forecasts and slowing demand weighed on prices.

Many traders remain skeptical of any upside until cooler temperatures arrive to stir more heating load, particularly with storage and production still running at or near record highs.

“I think we’re in a sideways pattern until we get the next storage report. There’s not much heating or cooling demand around right now,” said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 4.8 cents, or 1.7 percent, at $2.837 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.814 and $2.903. The near contract had gained 4.5 percent in the previous two sessions, but posted a 2 percent net loss last week.

While nuclear plant outages, running about 6,000 megawatts above year-ago could give gas demand from electric utilities a boost - gas-fired units usually replace any lost generation - traders noted overall power loads have slowed as milder late-summer weather curbs air-conditioning use.

Forecaster MDA EarthSat expects temperatures for the eastern half of the nation to range from normal to above normal for at least the next two weeks. Traders said readings in the high 60s and 70s Fahrenheit were not likely to generate much load.

In addition, Central Appalachian coal prices recently have been hovering near two-year lows, sinking to the gas price equivalent of just above $2 per mmBtu.

That has stirred concerns that some utilities that have been burning cheaper gas to generate power could switch back to coal. Loss of that demand, which helped prop up gas prices all summer, could force more gas into a well-supplied market.

Most analysts agree gas prices need to stay well below $3 this autumn in order to underpin switching demand.

Relative weakness in front-month futures widened spreads to winter months, with the January premium to October gaining 2.3 cents to close at 64.7 cents, its widest in 10 weeks. That spread has shot up more than 40 percent since settling at 45.8 cents two weeks ago, its narrowest since June 2011.

Technical traders said the market seemed to be trapped in a range between $2.70 and $3, waiting for a reason to break out.

RIGS GAIN, PRODUCTION STILL HIGH

Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed that the gas-directed rig count rose by six last week to 454 after slipping the prior week to a 13-year low. It was the first gain in the gas rig count in four weeks and only the seventh increase this year.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )

The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 11 months has raised expectations that producers were finally taking steps to stem the flood of record supplies.

But so far, production shows few signs of slowing.

While dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells has kept output stubbornly high.

The Energy Information Administration expects marketed gas production in 2012 to hit a record for a second straight year, rising 4 percent from 2011 levels to 68.86 bcf per day.

STORAGE BUILDS PICK UP, SURPLUS SHRINKS

Data last week from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that gas inventories for the week ended September 14 rose by 67 billion cubic feet to 3.496 trillion cubic feet, a record high for this time of year.

It was the largest weekly build in more than three months and the third largest so far in an injection season that began a bit early this year in mid-March.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

While record heat this summer helped cut a huge storage surplus relative to last year by some 64 percent from its late-March high near 900 bcf, traders noted storage builds in autumn are likely to pick up as weather loads fade.

At 82 percent full, total stocks are hovering at levels not normally reached until the second week of October and still offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or supply disruptions from storms.

Early injection estimates for Thursday’s EIA report range from 69 bcf to 83 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 104 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 76 bcf.