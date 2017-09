(Reuters) - Benchmark Brent crude oil briefly erased early losses on Monday after the Financial Times reported Nigeria’s Oil Minister as saying she might call OPEC members for an emergency meeting “in the next six weeks or so” if the selloff in crude continues.

Brent was down 49 cents at $59.73 a barrel by 1:52 p.m. EST after rising as much as 45 cents to a session high of $60.67. The session low was $58.37.