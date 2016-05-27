Hedge funds' bullish oil bets hit June highs as crude neared $50

(Reuters) - Hedge funds and other money managers raised their bullish bets on U.S. crude oil for a second week in a row to the highest in nearly a year as oil prices headed toward $50 a barrel, trade data showed on Friday.

These speculators raised their combined net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in New York and London by 819 contracts to 254,508 during the week to May 24, the data reported by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.

In the previous week to May 17, managed-money net longs jumped by a whopping 35,657 contracts.

The current level was the group's highest net long position in U.S. crude since June 2015. Longs are bets on higher prices, and shorts are wagers on price falls. The net position squares off the two.

U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark CLc1 hit a seven-month high of $50.21 a barrel on Thursday, two days after the period covered by the CFTC report. Global oil benchmark Brent LCOc1 hit a November high of $50.41.

Oil pushed past $50 after supply disruptions from Canadian wildfires and militant attacks in Nigeria helped cut global daily output by 4 million barrels.

Analysts said they expect another round of net long builds in the coming CFTC report for the week to May 31.

"Despite caution among some that oil production will come surging back at the $50 level to suppress prices, there are many who think who think $55 and above are absolutely possible in this environment," said Carl Larry, director of business development for oil & gas at Frost & Sullivan.

"And hedge funds typically forerun the market."

Producers and merchants have, meanwhile, taken advantage of the oil rally over the past seven weeks. Two weeks ago, this group amassed their largest gross short position in WTI since 2011, at about 549,000 contracts. In the latest week covered by the CFTC, producer shorts stood at 500,019 contracts.

The active hedging has pressured long-dated crude oil contracts, with the back end of the WTI curve rising less spectacularly than the front, leading many to think current price trends will not translate to long-term support for oil.

Technical analysts also think that with prices finally hitting $50, both Brent and U.S. crude are likely to face technical barriers in the next three to five weeks.

As a further protection from downside risk, producers and speculators have been loading up on options contracts of WTI.