FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil down over 1 percent, market takes Cushing crude draw in stride
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 28, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Oil down over 1 percent, market takes Cushing crude draw in stride

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil prices were down more than 1 percent on Monday with a stockpile drawdown estimated at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub for U.S. crude barely lifting a market weakened by lower equity prices on Wall Street and bearish Chinese economic data.

U.S. crude futures were down 65 cents at $45.05 a barrel at 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT). Brent, the global oil benchmark, was off 95 cents at $47.65. [O/R]

Market intelligence firm Genscape estimated a drawdown of 1.05 million barrels from Cushing in the week to Sept. 25, traders who saw the data said.

Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.