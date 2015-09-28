Oil down over 1 percent, market takes Cushing crude draw in stride

(Reuters) - Oil prices were down more than 1 percent on Monday with a stockpile drawdown estimated at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub for U.S. crude barely lifting a market weakened by lower equity prices on Wall Street and bearish Chinese economic data.

U.S. crude futures were down 65 cents at $45.05 a barrel at 10:20 a.m. EDT (1420 GMT). Brent, the global oil benchmark, was off 95 cents at $47.65. [O/R]

Market intelligence firm Genscape estimated a drawdown of 1.05 million barrels from Cushing in the week to Sept. 25, traders who saw the data said.