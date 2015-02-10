FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2015

Oil rally snaps on bearish IEA outlook, U.S. crude below $51
#Business News
February 10, 2015 / 3:43 PM / 3 years ago

Oil rally snaps on bearish IEA outlook, U.S. crude below $51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Crude oil futures extended their losses on Tuesday morning as bears returned to the market after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of more selloffs in the near term as global oil inventories continue to rise.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell below $51 a barrel, heading for a test of the $50 support. By 10:33 a.m. ET (1533 GMT), it was down $1.90 at $50.96, after a session low at $50.79.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 fell 95 cents to $57.39.

Oil prices had risen for three straight days prior to the IEA report.

Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
