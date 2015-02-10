Oil rally snaps on bearish IEA outlook, U.S. crude below $51

(Reuters) - Crude oil futures extended their losses on Tuesday morning as bears returned to the market after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of more selloffs in the near term as global oil inventories continue to rise.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 fell below $51 a barrel, heading for a test of the $50 support. By 10:33 a.m. ET (1533 GMT), it was down $1.90 at $50.96, after a session low at $50.79.

Benchmark Brent crude LCOc1 fell 95 cents to $57.39.

Oil prices had risen for three straight days prior to the IEA report.