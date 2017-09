(Reuters) - Benchmark Brent oil extended gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reiterated the U.S. job market had improved and gave its strongest signal yet that it was nearing its first rate hike since 2006.

Brent LCOc1 was up 80 cents at $54.31 a barrel by 2:10 p.m. EDT (1810 GMT) after rallying $1.42 to a session peak of $54.93.