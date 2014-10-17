Oil price and foreign exchange: impact on consumers and producers

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil’s sharp price decline is a boon for major oil-consuming nations at a time of renewed economic concerns while a headache for oil producers.

Yet its impact differs significantly country by country, determined to a large extent by foreign exchange policies.

A steep fall in the value of the Russian rouble has helped the Kremlin mitigate the impact of lower oil prices and will allow authorities to keep high domestic spending. However, Moscow will have to sharply curtail increasingly expensive imports.

The situation is similar in Iran and Venezuela although the forex impact is more difficult to assess because the respective currencies are not freely traded.

Iranian sources told Reuters this week the country could live with lower prices as the stronger dollar was helping.

“For those whose currency is not pegged to the U.S. dollar, recent price drops have been partly offset by swings in foreign exchange rates: thus Russia’s nominal export revenues in rubles inched up lately even as they plunged in dollar terms,” the International Energy Agency said in a report this week.

BUDGET IMPACT

In contrast, Gulf OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, whose currencies are pegged to the dollar, are seeing the steepest fall in revenues in local currencies from low oil.

The dollar can influence oil policy in OPEC. In the past, OPEC countries including Saudi Arabia have cited a falling dollar as a reason to justify higher oil prices given oil revenues are dollar-based.

According to Deutsche Bank’s estimates, spot oil prices are now well below the level needed to balance the budget in Bahrain ($136/barrel), Nigeria ($126/barrel), Oman ($101/barrel), Russia ($100/barrel), Saudi Arabia ($99/barrel) and Venezuela ($162/barrel).

“Within this group, Saudi Arabia has a substantial stock of assets that would enable it to withstand lower oil prices for a sustained period without necessarily needing to borrow or tighten policy. The same is true to a lesser extent for Russia,” Deutsche Bank said this week.

“But Nigeria would exhaust its limited oil savings well within a year at current prices in the absence of any adjustment. Venezuela has no meaningful cushion to absorb this shock. Elsewhere, breakeven prices remain below the spot price in Kuwait ($75/barrel), Qatar ($71/barrel), and United Arab Emirates ($80/barrel),” Deutsche Bank analysts said.

On the consumer side, steep currency devaluations in Turkey, Japan and Indonesia have somewhat eroded gains from low oil prices.

China, India and South Korea are seeing the biggest gains from weak oil helped by their strong national currencies.