Crude ends over 1 percent up on lower Iran exports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude oil futures rose more than 1 percent on Friday, on news that some buyers have stopped or scaled back imports of Iranian oil due to Western sanctions that seek to rein in Tehran’s disputed nuclear program.

Crude exports from Iran appear to have dropped this month to around 300,000 barrels per day, or 14 percent, estimates by UK industry consultant Petrologistics and a large European oil company show.

Oil futures also rose on rumors that Israel was mobilizing its forces. Israel later denied any such move.

A mixed report on U.S. housing, in which single family home sales fell in February while prices jump to an eight-month high caused crude futures to pare gains.

Even with the day’s gains, however, U.S. crude oil futures ended the week down for a second week in a row.

NYMEX front-month RBOB gasoline futures closed at their highest level since April last year and rose almost 1 percent for the week. Heating oil gained for the day but fell on the week.

On Thursday, U.S. crude futures ended almost 2 percent lower as weak manufacturing data from China and the euro zone raised concerns that a slowdown in global growth could cut demand for oil.

FUNDAMENTALS

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery settled at $106.87 a barrel, gaining $1.52, or 1.44 percent. For the week, front-month crude fell 19 cents, or 0.18 percent.

In London, ICE May Brent settled at $125.13, rising $1.99, or 1.62 percent. For the week, front-month Brent dropped 68 cents, or 0.54 percent, also down for the second straight week.

Brent’s premium against U.S. crude closed at $18.26, widening from Thursday’s $17.79.

NYMEX April RBOB settled at $3.3852 a gallon, gaining 4.56 cents, or 1.37 percent, the highest settlement for front-month RBOB since April 29, 2011, when prices ended at $3.4648. For the week, front-month RBOB rose 2.83 cents, or 0.84 percent, extending gains to a seventh straight week.

NYMEX April heating oil closed up 3.14 cents, or 0.99 percent. For the week, front-month heating oil fell 7.18 cents, or 2.19 percent, after gaining two straight weeks.

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions by 10,269 contracts to 270,180 in the week to March 20, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. <ID: nN1E82M02J>

The International Energy Agency says there is no need to release oil from strategic reserves as yet as there is “no serious disruption of supplies,” according to IEA Executive Director Maria van der Hoeven.

Asian imports of West African crude oil is likely to slip to an average 1.56 million barrels per day in April from an estimated 1.81 million bpd in March, a Reuters poll showed.

Mexico’s oil production rose to 2.543 million bpd in February, from 2.518 million bpd in January, state oil company Pemex said, continuing a trend since 2009 of very slight monthly changes due to slowing recoveries from its largest, aging fields.

Iraq’s new offshore export terminal resumed operations and began loading late on Thursday after resolving some technical and operational issues that developed due to bad weather.

Seasonal maintenance at Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery was still under way and is expected to last for several weeks, the company said. The turnaround began in early February.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO.N) has began a shutdown at its 235,000 bpd Aruba refinery and expects all main production units to be offline by end-March. On March 19, the company announced it was halting operations at the plant due to poor margins.

UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA

U.S. pending home sales for February, 10 a.m. EDT, Monday.

