OLRTXT COM ENR WEU US GB EUROP ASIA MEAST AFR NEWS MKTREP CMPNY;CLc1 LCOc1
#Business News
March 16, 2012 / 4:14 AM / 6 years ago

OLRTXT COM ENR WEU US GB EUROP ASIA MEAST AFR NEWS MKTREP CMPNY;CLc1 LCOc1

Randy Fabi

3 Min Read

Brent crude rebounds above $123 on Iran-West tensions

By Randy Fabi

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Brent crude rebounded above $123 on Friday after a sharp sell off the previous session, as rising tensions between Iran and the West fuelled an oil rally that has forced Western leaders to prepare a release of their strategic oil reserves.

Brent crude rose 55 cents to $123.15 a barrel by 0302 GMT, after settling down nearly $2 the previous session following a Reuters report that Britain and the United States were preparing to tap into its oil reserves.

U.S. crude climbed 49 cents to $105.60.

“We think that prices probably will continue to grind higher as we get closer to the sanctions deadline,” said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

The sanctions vice was tightening on Iran, cutting it out of key global financial networks, but Tehran was taking urgent steps to withstand the pressure over a nuclear programme the West suspects was intended to produce bombs.

New Western sanctions, due to come into effect within a few months, were aimed at further isolating Iran by banning its oil shipments to Europe and prohibiting financial institutions from making oil transactions with the OPEC producer’s central bank.

The sanctions have helped boost Brent crude oil prices by nearly 14 percent so far this year, stoking fears that higher fuel prices could derail economic growth in the United States.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Britain had agreed to cooperate with the United States in releasing reserves in an effort to halt rising oil prices, but volumes and exact timelines have not yet been determined, sources said.

“Now that the seed of a strategic crude oil release has been planted in traders’ minds, this may act to impose an imaginary cap on the price of crude with traders wary of taking long positions at elevated prices should the coordinated release come to fruition down the track,” said Tim Waterer, senior forex dealer at CMC Markets.

Washington could be tempted to tap the 727-million-barrel U.S. SPR as retail gasoline prices have surged to their highest level ever for mid-March, near $3.80 a gallon, drawing consumer ire during a presidential election year.

Editing by Ramya Venugopal

