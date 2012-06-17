Oil rises as pro-bailout Greek parties set for majority

A worker collects crude oil sample at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Morichal July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Monday as Greece’s pro-bailout parties looked set to win a slim majority at weekend elections, easing investor fears of an imminent exit from the euro zone.

U.S. crude rose 67 cents to $84.70 per barrel by 2245 GMT, while Brent crude rose 99 cents to $98.60 per barrel.

Both Brent and U.S. crude touched one-month highs earlier.

Official vote projections from Greece’s interior ministry showed the pro-bailout New Democracy taking 29.5 percent of the vote, with SYRIZA in second place with 27.1 percent. The Socialist PASOK followed in third place with 12.3 percent.

The initial Greek vote results drew expressions of relief from world leaders who are due to kick off a G20 meeting in Mexico on Monday.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the results, if confirmed, were a commitment to reform, while the White House hoped for the speedy formation of a new government that would remain in the euro zone.

China’s vice-finance minister Zhu Guangyao affirmed Beijing’s faith in a strong and prosperous European Union and backed it to overcome the current crisis.

The euro rose to $1.2747 in early trade, from around $1.2655 late in New York on Friday, hitting a one-month high. <USD/>

Markets were also keeping a close watch on nuclear talks involving Iran’s program starting in Moscow on Monday.