Brent crude falls to 13-month low on ample supply, demand worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent crude oil fell to a 13-month low on Tuesday as increased OPEC production helped dampen concerns over potential supply disruptions in Iraq and Libya.

A plunge in German analyst and investor market sentiment to the lowest level in more than 1-1/2 years because of the crisis in Ukraine pressured German shares and fueled worries about demand for petroleum.

September Brent crude was down $1.46 at $103.22 per barrel at 1:32 p.m., after falling to $102.65, the lowest price since July 1, 2013.

The September contract expires on Thursday.

U.S. September crude was off 68 cents at $97.40 a barrel.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that while the situation in several producer countries was “more at risk than ever,” supplies were ample and the Atlantic Basin was facing a glut.

OPEC output hit a five-month high of 30.44 million barrels per day (bpd) in July with a 300,000-bpd rise led by Saudi Arabia and Libya, the IEA said.

“In terms of the physical side of things, particularly for Brent, there are pretty high inventories at the Atlantic Basin at the moment and that’s holding back gains,” said Ankit Pahuja, a commodity strategist at investment bank ANZ.

Libya’s output remains around 450,000 bpd despite clashes between armed factions in Tripoli and Benghazi, a National Oil Company spokesman said on Monday.

The IEA said Libya’s output reached 430,000 bpd in July.

Production in Iraqi Kurdistan remains largely unaffected and July exports from southern Iraq held at near record levels of around 2.5 million bpd.

Oil prices also felt pressure on Tuesday from news that Saudi King Abdullah has congratulated Haider al-Abadi on his appointment as Iraq’s new prime minister, after Abadi’s nomination had also been supported by neighboring Iran, another OPEC member.

The departure of Abadi’s predecessor Nuri al-Maliki and a successful formation of a unity government able to confront insurgents in Iraq would reduce supply disruption fears and be bearish for oil, brokers and traders said.

U.S. and European Union sanctions on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine have not yet disrupted supply, but the IEA cautioned that the sanctions are expected to trim Russian demand.

“I think the German investor confidence and IEA reports both highlight the recent market theme about demand being challenged,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Oil markets awaited weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, with data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) set for release later on Tuesday. [EIA/S]

U.S. crude oil stocks were forecast to have fallen 2.2 million barrels in the week to Aug. 8, a preliminary Reuters survey of analysts on Monday showed.