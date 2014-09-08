Brent, U.S. oil fall again on weak data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent crude fell $1 to below $100 a barrel on Monday for the first time in more than a year as Chinese and U.S. data pointed to slower-than-expected growth in the world’s top oil consumers, while U.S. crude also fell.

Weak economic growth combined with ample supply has pushed oil prices down from a high for the year above $115 hit in June, complicating efforts by central banks to ward off deflation and putting pressure on the budgets of major oil producers.

Brent fell $1 to $99.82 by 11:33 a.m. EDT (11:33 a.m. EDT), rebounding slightly from an earlier low of $99.36 a barrel, its lowest since May 1, 2013.

U.S. crude fell 98 cents to $92.31 a barrel, after settling at $93.29 on Friday for its sixth weekly drop in seven weeks after disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data cast doubt on the pace of growth in the world’s biggest oil-consuming economy.

Monday’s price fall followed data showing China’s import growth fell unexpectedly for the second consecutive month in August, posting its worst performance in over a year as domestic demand faltered.

It was the second straight month of weak import growth, raising concerns that tepid domestic demand exacerbated by a cooling housing market is increasingly weighing on the economy.

“The bears are in control,” said Bill Baruch, senior market strategist at iitrader.com. “It will be pivotal to see if U.S. crude ends below $92.50 today. If we do, there will likely be some more selling.”

The European Central Bank last week cut interest rates to a record low as euro zone inflation edged towards zero, while the Bank of Japan is maintaining a massive monetary stimulus as it tries to break free from years of deflation. Lower oil prices add to the downward pressure on inflation from anemic growth.

OPEC sources said the group sees the fall below $100 as short term. Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members have previously said they prefer oil above $100.

“The fall in prices is a temporary thing. They are still within the acceptable range,” an OPEC delegate from a Gulf country said. “We are now approaching winter so the prices are expected to rise,” said the delegate, who declined to be identified.

Investors kept a close eye on geopolitical concerns in Europe and the Middle East, especially on the impact the tensions could have on European demand. So far fighting in Iraq has had little impact on oil production, and output from Libya has increased over the last three months despite violence there.

A ceasefire in Ukraine was largely holding, despite sporadic violations.