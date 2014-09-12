Brent drops, U.S. crude up a day after 16-month low

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent oil prices fell on Friday, pressured by a strong dollar, weak demand and ample supplies, while U.S. crude rose, stabilizing a day after hitting 16-month lows.

U.S. crude fell in the morning, then reversed course and traded higher. Analysts said oil prices would probably remain under pressure.

“We’ve seen a lot of selling pressure lately and concerns of a lot of oil on hand to meet demand,” said Gene McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. “I‘m not sure if we’ve found our bottom yet, but we’ve wiped out more than $16 in the last few months and a lot of the fears have been priced in for now.”

Some traders cited expectations that U.S. crude stocks will rise in coming weeks during refinery maintenance season. Last week, U.S. refinery runs reached their highest rate since Aug. 2005, according to U.S. data.

ICE Brent futures for October fell 39 cents to $97.69 a barrel by 12:57 p.m. EST, on course for its biggest weekly loss since Aug. 1. The contract expires on Monday, adding to pressure as traders roll positions. The November contract fell 38 cents to $98.48 a barrel.

U.S. crude was up 35 cents at $93.18 a barrel. Brent’s premium over U.S. crude fell as low as $4.15, the lowest since April 14.

REFINERY RUNS MAY BE CUT

“I think there’s a lot of back-and-forth going on in the market on what’s going to happen next,” said Carl Larry, chief executive of consultancy Oil Outlooks in Houston, Texas.

“People think that refinery runs will be cut and that’s going to back up crude to the system. On the other hand, I think OPEC will have to make a decision about production soon that’ll keep prices supported here.”

The dollar index was on track for its ninth straight week of gains, the longest streak since 1997. A stronger dollar can crimp demand for dollar-based commodities, making them more expensive for users of other currencies.

Oil slid during European trading despite confirmation that new U.S. sanctions will hit development of Russia’s Arctic and deepwater energy resources.

This week’s sell-off brought Brent futures to two-year lows.

Brent remains down more than 15 percent since a peak in the middle of June.

DEMAND WORRIES

On Thursday, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) monthly report said weaker consumption in China and Europe had caused global oil demand growth to soften at a remarkable pace. [

“The market is worried about overall demand after the IEA lowered demand forecasts,” said Ed Kevelson, head of U.S. Energy OTC at Newedge. “U.S. oil production growth is still expected to be quite robust in coming months.”

Also, Libyan production has surpassed 800,000 bpd and is expected to hit 1 million bpd in October.