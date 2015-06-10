Oil prices rise on U.S. stock draw, improved world demand outlook

A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at Rumaila oilfield in Basra, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil futures extended gains on Wednesday, with U.S. crude and gasoline inventories set to drop and as the Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2015 oil demand growth forecast.

Front-month Brent crude futures LCOc1 had risen 44 cents to $65.32 a barrel by 0328 GMT (1128 ET). U.S. crude CLc1 climbed 72 cents to $60.86 a barrel.

The gains came after prices for crude oil, gasoline and diesel jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday as bullish investors made bets across the oil complex for another weekly fall in U.S. stockpiles.

The U.S. government’s EIA will issue official inventory data on Wednesday.

Industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated a draw of around four times the 1.7 million barrels seen in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Vehicles are seen in queues as drivers wait to fill their tanks at a Sinopec gas station in Zhengzhou, Henan province February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

“Since we expect further drops in the inventory figure, we expect some upward movements ahead,” said Singapore-based Phillip Futures said on Wednesday.

On the demand side, the EIA raised its 2015 world oil demand growth forecast by 20,000 barrels per day to 1.25 million bpd.

Despite the rallies this week, analysts said that big further gains were unlikely due to continued oversupply.

“With U.S. production still around record levels, OPEC keeping its output quota unchanged at 30 million barrels per day and indications that OPEC members may even increase its production, the situation of oversupply will remain longer than expected. This, combined with our forecast for a stronger U.S. dollar, will keep downside risks alive,” ABN Amro said in its June monthly commodity update.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude exporter, will supply full contracted volumes of crude oil to at least two Asian term buyers in July, unchanged from June, following OPEC’s decision to maintain its production target, industry sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The OPEC kingpin has supplied full contractual volumes to most Asian buyers since late 2009, implying that the Saudis still want to defend market share via high volumes rather than prop up prices through supply cuts.