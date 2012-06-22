FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil prices may not continue to fall: IEA chief
June 22, 2012 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

Oil prices may not continue to fall: IEA chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Markets should not expect oil prices to continue to fall while emerging market demand remains strong and shut-ins persist at key sources of supply, the head of the International Energy Agency told Reuters on Friday.

Brent crude oil dipped below $90 on Friday before recovering to $90.25 per barrel by 0639 EDT.

Maria van der Hoeven said the dip would not necessarily reduce the strain on consumer economies.

“It depends how long prices will be at lower levels because economic recovery is not something for today or for tomorrow.”

Reporting by Melissa Akin

