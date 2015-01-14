Brent and U.S. crude turn positive on technical support

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent crude turned positive Wednesday, rising 21 cents to $46.80, because of short covering, according to analysts.

U.S. crude prices also rallied slightly, after falling to a low of $45.01 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent hit a session low of $45.60.

Thomas Saal, an analyst at INTL Hencorp Futures LLC, said there’s a long trend of $45 being a technical level.

“A lot of technicians are looking at that today,” Saal said. “It could be a short-term bottom.”