Brent and U.S. crude turn positive on technical support
January 14, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Brent and U.S. crude turn positive on technical support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent crude turned positive Wednesday, rising 21 cents to $46.80, because of short covering, according to analysts.

U.S. crude prices also rallied slightly, after falling to a low of $45.01 a barrel. Global benchmark Brent hit a session low of $45.60.

Thomas Saal, an analyst at INTL Hencorp Futures LLC, said there’s a long trend of $45 being a technical level.

“A lot of technicians are looking at that today,” Saal said. “It could be a short-term bottom.”

Reporting By Samantha Sunne

