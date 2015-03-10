Brent-U.S. crude spread thins but charts say $15 target 'dead ahead'

A crude oil train moves past the loading rack at the Eighty-Eight Oil LLC's transloading facility in Ft. Laramie, Wyoming July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - U.S. crude’s discount to benchmark Brent oil has narrowed by about a third from 13-month highs hit two weeks ago but the spread could widen again from a combination of chart-inspired trades and fundamentals pointing to U.S. oil oversupply.

Since oil prices began tumbling in June, London-traded Brent has often held up better than U.S. crude, save on a few occasions, the most notable in January when the gap between the two hit a 4-1/2-year low of around $1 a barrel.

By end-February, the Brent-U.S. crude spread, one of the highest volume trades in oil, had widened to a 13-month high of $13.

Technical trading patterns now show it headed toward $15, a level it was last at in mid-January 2014.

According to Elliott wave and Fibonacci ratio patterns, the spread should widen to an area between $14.24 and $16.81, after a renewed push past $13 last week, said Walter Zimmerman, chief technical analyst at United-ICAP in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“The $15 area target is now dead ahead,” Zimmerman said in a forecast issued for this week.

Even so, the spread fell to below $9 a barrel on Monday, declining more than $1.50 from Friday’s close.

The contraction came after Brent crude fell on worries about European Central Bank bond-buying that raised deflationary expectations. U.S. crude, meanwhile, unexpectedly rose after market data firm Genscape reported a smaller-than-expected build in the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. oil, traders said.

“When the market gets into a kind of consolidated trading pattern, spreads like these can get thrown back and forth, despite what bets look like and fundamentals say,” said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Stephen Schork, editor of Pennsylvania-based energy newsletter the Schork Report, concurred.

“I‘m sure quite a number of people got caught on this today as a move of $1.50 inside a day for this spread is huge, even in a volatile market,” Schork said. “But I think it will widen again.”

Less bullish wagers on U.S. crude versus Brent could also help the spread grow after two straight months of record highs in U.S. oil inventories. [EIA/S]

Net longs in U.S. crude held by hedge funds and other money managers fell 19 percent in the week to March 3, hitting three-month lows, data showed on Friday. Net longs in Brent rose about 5 percent the same week.