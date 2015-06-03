U.S. oil futures get reprieve from oversupply as Brent takes heat before OPEC

(Reuters) - Oil traders are raising their bets on U.S. crude futures and cutting back on global benchmark Brent, shifting the focus from domestic oversupply to a global glut as OPEC prepares to keep its output unchanged.

U.S. crude traded on Wednesday at the smallest discount to Brent futures since mid-April, as U.S. summer demand offers a reprieve from concerns about excessive supplies.

The tables are turning in a reversal of the spread dynamic that has persisted since January, with U.S. crude now strengthening relative to the next month, and Brent growing relatively weaker.

U.S. crude’s strength is largely attributed to forecasts for rising demand. Brent has been diminished by traders storing abundant West African supplies in the hope of selling later at better prices. [ID:nL1N0YK19O]

“The perception is that there is more surplus on the international side now, led by OPEC supply, and less on the U.S. end, indicating that the worst of the selloff is probably over for the U.S. market,” said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York.

The U.S. government reported on Wednesday that crude stockpiles fell for a fifth consecutive week in the week to May 29. [ID:nL1N0YP18M]

The draws have helped U.S. crude outperform Brent, narrowing its discount to $3.73 a barrel on Wednesday, from a near-term high of $8.43 in late April.

OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is expected to hold fast to its output ceiling when it meets in Vienna on Friday. The group, responsible for more than a third of world supply, is overproducing some 2 million barrels per day. [ID:nL5N0YP0YM]

While prices have mostly risen since April, the U.S. oil recovery appears to be hastening, while global crude may lag.

The gap between the front month and second-month in U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures narrowed to 26 cents on Wednesday, from a $2.50 discount in early March.

The so-called “contango”, or bearish structure, could turn into a premium called “backwardation” if strong demand for U.S. crude persists.

“The WTI crude oil market remains the strongest segment of the wider petroleum complex,” Tim Evans, energy futures specialist at Citi Futures, said in a note.

Brent’s premium to the second month is at about 75 cents, from above $3 in mid-April.

The bigger Brent contango indicates “higher need to store oil in the non-U.S. market than in the U.S. market”, said Bjarne Schieldrop at SEB Markets Merchant Banking in Oslo.