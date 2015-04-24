No oil peak seen yet after April rally

(Reuters) - Oil’s rally of 20 percent or more this month has roused talk the market has risen too much, too fast, but technical charts show a peak may still be a ways away.

From a technical perspective, U.S. crude’s surge from a six-year low of $42.03 a barrel in March to a 2015 high of $58.41 this week coincides with the seasonal gasoline-led rally on the U.S. petroleum complex before summer driving kicks in, said Brian LaRose, technical analyst at United-ICAP in Jersey City, New Jersey.

“We tend to move from a bearish extreme to sort of a bullish extreme where oil is concerned,” La Rose said.

Fundamentally, the dollar has also weakened, declining nearly 4 percent since hitting 12-year highs in March. A softer dollar makes dollar-denominatd oil more attractive to holders of other currencies.

“In terms of a seasonal cycle, we’re in the timing window for peaking action,” La Rose said. “The question is: ‘Have we seen a seasonal cyle peak?'”

“At this time, technically speaking, there is no clear indication that a peak is in place and if we combine that with the weakness of the dollar in the near term, I would not rule out some marginally higher highs from here, though I‘m skeptical of significantly higher highs as I don’t think the dollar is going to collapse,” he added.

After a six-month selloff driven by oversupply, oil prices seem to have found their footing in the last three months. But producers and Wall Street are at odds as to whether the slump is over.

Fawad Razaqzada, a technical analyst at forex.com, said with U.S. crude having crossed the $54 level, “the path of least resistance is now to the upside, until we’re proven wrong.”

La Rose’s model shows that for U.S. crude to make an advance breakthrough, it would have to get past $58.82 - a high set by its June contract before that became the market’s front-month.

From there, the path was rife with various challenges, stretching from resistance of $61.75 to $64, he said.

U.S. crude settled down 1 percent at $57.15 on Friday, after gaining 27 percent in six straight weeks of gains.

For Brent, the global benchmark for oil, La Rose’s first target for resistance was between $66.50 and $67.50, and then $70.30 to $72.15.

Brent surged from a near six-year low of $45.19 in January to a 4-1/2-month high of $65.80 on Friday. It finished the session up 0.7 percent at $65.28, rising 19 percent over the past three weeks. [O/R]