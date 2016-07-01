OppenheimerFunds' Loughran will retire as head of muni funds

NEW YORK - OppenheimerFunds announced Thursday that Daniel Loughran, head of the firm's $24.4 billion of municipal bond funds, will retire at the end of September.

Loughran, who joined The Rochester Funds in 1994 when the firm was an independent company, has led the municipal team at OppenheimerFunds since 2006. He begins in an advisory role July 1. Portfolio managers Scott Cottier and Troy Willis will be co-team leaders of the municipal-bond group, the company reported.

Under Loughran's leadership, OppenheimerFunds has become known for betting on risky, high-yield municipal debt. The firm took a contrary stance on Puerto Rico, becoming the largest holder of the island-territory's debt amid an investor exodus.

“Throughout his career, Dan has been instrumental in helping the Rochester funds and their shareholders navigate the muni markets and find long-term value through active management," said OppenheimerFunds Chief Investment Officer Krishna Memani in a statement.

Amid recent disruptions and volatility caused by economic conditions in Puerto Rico, Loughran "maintained a steady hand and consistently focused on the long term," Memani said.

OppenheimerFunds successfully sued Puerto Rico, blocking the cash-strapped commonwealth from passing a law modeled after the U.S. bankruptcy code that could allow the island to adjust its debts.