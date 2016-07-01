FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
OppenheimerFunds' Loughran will retire as head of muni funds
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 1, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

OppenheimerFunds' Loughran will retire as head of muni funds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK - OppenheimerFunds announced Thursday that Daniel Loughran, head of the firm's $24.4 billion of municipal bond funds, will retire at the end of September.

Loughran, who joined The Rochester Funds in 1994 when the firm was an independent company, has led the municipal team at OppenheimerFunds since 2006. He begins in an advisory role July 1. Portfolio managers Scott Cottier and Troy Willis will be co-team leaders of the municipal-bond group, the company reported.

Under Loughran's leadership, OppenheimerFunds has become known for betting on risky, high-yield municipal debt. The firm took a contrary stance on Puerto Rico, becoming the largest holder of the island-territory's debt amid an investor exodus.

“Throughout his career, Dan has been instrumental in helping the Rochester funds and their shareholders navigate the muni markets and find long-term value through active management," said OppenheimerFunds Chief Investment Officer Krishna Memani in a statement.

Amid recent disruptions and volatility caused by economic conditions in Puerto Rico, Loughran "maintained a steady hand and consistently focused on the long term," Memani said.

OppenheimerFunds successfully sued Puerto Rico, blocking the cash-strapped commonwealth from passing a law modeled after the U.S. bankruptcy code that could allow the island to adjust its debts.

Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.