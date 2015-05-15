FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE investigating technical glitch in options market
May 15, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

NYSE investigating technical glitch in options market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - NYSE Amex Options said on Friday it was investigating a technical issue involving the symbol range A through AZO, but excluding Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The exchange said the symbols in the range, as well as ICON, would not be available for the remainder of the day.

Nasdaq Options Market and MIAX Options earlier declared “self-help” against the Amex Options Exchange. Self-help occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders through alternate venues.

The NYSE could not be reached for further comment.

